Terrell stepping up as a leader on defense

Following Wednesday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, Cornerback AJ Terrell said he appreciates guys such as Ryan Carter, Trayvon Mullen, and Marcus Edmund who molded him into a leader.

Now he is looking to return the favor to the younger guys in the Clemson secondary.

Terrell on on being an “old man” in the defensive backs room

“I’m happy for that. I feel like (Travyon) Mullen, Ryan Carter, Marcus Edmund, and all them boys that I grew up with when I came in as a freshman have molded me. They have molded me into what I am right now. It’s nothing new. It’s just my time now.”

Terrell on if the pick-six in the national championship game gave him confidence

“I don’t look at that play as that. That play was really designed starting with the D-line. We practiced that play a lot coming into the game. It was just right there at the moment.”

Terrell on becoming a leader

“I’m building myself into a leadership role and taking over the corner spots. I’m building a lot more trust with the D-line and linebackers, so I can be more accountable. Everyone can step up and play a big role. I feel like we are going to come together.”

Terrell on the cornerback battle

“The other side is up for grabs. I feel like everyone is coming to compete and everybody is getting shot. Whether they are on the field with me or not, they are getting a shot. I feel like we are still growing. I’m trying to lead them, get them in the film room, and get them right.”

Terrell on who he think will start opposite him at corner

“Any corner has the chance to get that spot. It’s all with their preparation and being mentally and physically strong.”