4-star WR Williams talks Clemson, decision date, more

E.J. Williams knows when he will make his college choice. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver recently set a commitment date of August 24 to honor his late father.

“I just told my mom a few days ago, I’m going to commit on August 24 because that’s the day my dad passed away and it’s a very special day to me,” Williams told The Clemson Insider at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta last weekend.

When that day comes, the program that checks all the boxes Williams is looking for will pick up his verbal pledge.

“Just having that home feeling, having everybody in my family feeling comfortable with me going there and knowing I’ll be all right,” Williams said of the criteria for his decision.

Over the next several months until his decision date, Williams plans to continue making trips to check out different schools. He went to Florida State on Wednesday and wants to take some official visits moving forward, with Auburn slated to get his first official this spring.

Williams named Clemson and Alabama as two other schools that he will definitely take officials to.

He has unofficially visited Clemson numerous times, including twice in March, and intends to return for the April 6 spring game.

What keeps him coming back to Tigertown?

“Mainly just that family atmosphere and knowing that they produce all those big-time receivers – Mike Williams, you know the names,” he said. “But Coach (Jeff) Scott, he’s a great person, great personality. He’s just a good person to be around.”

Williams is building a strong bond with Scott and speaks with Clemson’s receivers coach on a near daily basis.

“I hear from coach Scott almost every day,” Williams said. “He’s a great person to talk to. One of the favorite coaches I like to talk to.”

Williams also has a very close relationship with two current Tigers, sophomore wide receiver Justyn Ross and freshman safety Ray Thornton. The three players were teammates at Central before Ross and Thornton moved on to Clemson.

“Those are like my brothers,” Williams said. “I talk to them like every day. They show me a lot of love. Obviously they want me to come to Clemson, but they just want me to go somewhere I feel comfortable.”

Williams is considered a top-100 national prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 19 wide receiver in the 2020 class. As a junior, Williams tallied close to 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns while helping Phenix City capture the Class 7A state championship.

