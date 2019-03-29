Byrd, Sharpe Lead Tigers Over Hokies 6-4

Latest
Kendrick wants to help Tigers however he can
Derion Kendrick does not care what position he plays, whether he lines up on offense or defense. He simply wants to be on the field and help Clemson any way he can. “I just like helping my team,” Kendrick (…)
Practice news & notes: When does Swinney think Rodgers will be back?
Dabo Swinney feels fairly confident wide receiver Amari Rodgers will be ready to play at some point for Clemson in 2019. The Tigers’ coach indicated Rodgers could possibly be back by the season-opener on (…)
Swinney's Friday practice report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Friday. The Tigers hosted their annual spring football coaches clinic Thursday and Friday, which concluded with Clemson’s two-hour practice on (…)
Etienne has shot to break every major rushing record at Clemson
In two seasons thus far, Travis Etienne has become one of the best running backs in Clemson history. If the 2019 season is anything like his 2018 campaign, he will leave Tigertown as the best running back in (…)
4-star WR Williams talks Clemson, decision date, more
E.J. Williams knows when he will make his college choice. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver recently set a commitment date of August 24 to honor his late father. “I just told my mom a (…)
Tigers travel to Virginia Tech for ACC Series
No. 15 Clemson (19-6, 6-3 ACC) travels to Blacksburg, VA to take on Virginia Tech (16-9, 4-5 ACC) in a three-game ACC series. Game times at Union Park are set for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM (…)
It’s starting to slow down for Goodrich
Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich says he feels more comfortable this year than he did last season because things are starting to slow down for him. The sophomore played in 14 games as a true freshman, mostly (…)
Peach State RB looks up to Etienne
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson running back Deondre Jackson owns 20 college offers, but there is one offer in particular that he is really hoping to receive. “Clemson, it’s my dream school,” Jackson told (…)
Clemson impresses Tennessee tight end
Hudson Wolfe, a big-time sophomore tight end, swung by Clemson this week for an unofficial visit on Tuesday. “The time at Clemson was great,” Wolfe told The Clemson Insider. “Obviously they have (…)
Defensive line is trying to grow up as fast as it can
The focus for Clemson’s defensive line this spring has been about improving and getting themselves in position to play by the time the season-opener roles around on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. The Tigers (…)