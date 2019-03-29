Etienne has shot to break every major rushing record at Clemson

In two seasons thus far, Travis Etienne has become one of the best running backs in Clemson history. If the 2019 season is anything like his 2018 campaign, he will leave Tigertown as the best running back in school history.

Last year, Etienne set the single-season school rushing record with 1,658 yards, while also demolishing the program’s single-season record for touchdowns (24) and total touchdowns (26). His total touchdowns tied an ACC record.

He averaged 110.5 yards per game, the second-best figure in school history for a single season. His 8.1 yards per carry average is the most any running back with at least 70 carries in a season. Obliterating Billy Hair’s 1950 record of 7.4 yards per carry.

As Etienne enters the 2019 season, all of the career rushing marks are in his sight, including the granddaddy of them all – the career rushing record.

Raymond Priester’s career rushing mark of 3,966 yards, which was set from 1994-’97, is in range. Etienne needs 1,543 yards to become Clemson’s all-time leader, a mark he could pass if he averages the same number of rushing yards per game that he did last season.

“I did not know that. That is kind of crazy,” Etienne said when asked about those marks earlier this week. “Just being where I am from, it is crazy, to be able to break those records and be a part of history here.”

Etienne’s 37 career rushing touchdowns already rank third in Clemson history and he needs 11 to break James Davis career record, which was set from 2005-’08. He ranks fourth all time in total touchdowns with 39, and he needs 13 in total to break C.J. Spiller’s record of 51, which was set from 2006-’09.

All three of those major records are held by running backs that played four years at Clemson. Etienne has a shot to break all three of them as a junior, as well as average yards per carry in a career, which he currently owns at 7.8 yards per carry. A minimum of 1,000 yards.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here