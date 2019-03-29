Instant Replay: Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 4

Instant Replay: Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 4

Baseball

Instant Replay: Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 4

By 53 minutes ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 6-4 win at Virginia Tech on Friday evening at Union Park.

 

What happened?
The Tigers (20-6, 7-3 ACC) got things going in the second inning as Elijah Henderson picked up his first career hit on a two-out, two-run single for a 2-0 lead. Clemson extended the lead in the third as Grayson Byrd hit a two-out solo homer for 3-0 score. The Hokies (16-10, 5-5 ACC) pushed a run across in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1, but Clemson answered right back. The Tigers scored three more two-out runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and RBI singles by Byrd and Bryar Hawkins for a 6-1 advantage. Virginia Tech chipped away with a run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to cut the lead to 6-4, but Carson Spiers tossed 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the Clemson win.

Game-Changing Moment:
The game changed in the fifth inning. The Hokies appeared to be out of the inning with a 3-1 deficit, but an error kept the inning alive. Kyle Wilkie, Byrd, and Hawkins followed through three consecutive singles (along with a wild pitch) that turned the 3-1 hole into a 6-1 deficit.

What went right?
Davis Sharpe had another solid outing, earning his fourth win with 6.0 innings of two-run ball. Spiers picked up his eighth save of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings. Offensively, Byrd was 3-for-3 while Hawkins had two hits to pace Clemson’s nine-hit attack. Byrd and Henderson each had two RBI as well.

What went wrong?
The Tigers had one error that led to a unearned run while later in the game two walks came in to score. Clemson stranded eight runners in the game while striking out eight times.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson running back Deondre Jackson owns 20 college offers, but there is one offer in particular that he is really hoping to receive. “Clemson, it’s my dream school,” Jackson told (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home