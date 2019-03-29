It’s starting to slow down for Goodrich

Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich says he feels more comfortable this year than he did last season because things are starting to slow down for him.

The sophomore played in 14 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams, but when he got his opportunities at corner, he made the most of it. He recorded six tackles and was credited with three passes broken up.

“The playbook is starting to slow down for me and like the concepts of the defense and just knowing where I am at on the field is slowing down and knowing where everyone else is around me, too,” he said.

Goodrich was banged up a little bit during the first part of the spring, but he has come back and is getting into the swing of things again. He is one of several corners vying for the starting spot opposite A.J. Terrell.

“We are all looking good,” he said. “We all have our days. You are either going to have a good day, bad day or an alright day and just being healthy, really.”

Watch the rest of Goodrich’s interview with the media on TCITV.

