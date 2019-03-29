Peach State RB looks up to Etienne

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson running back Deondre Jackson owns 20 college offers, but there is one offer in particular that he is really hoping to receive.

“Clemson, it’s my dream school,” Jackson told The Clemson Insider at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta last weekend. “So, they’re very high for me.”

Jackson (6-0, 200) made an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this month when he attended the program’s junior day event.

“Clemson was one of the first schools that I watched as a young kid,” he said. “I’ve liked their explosive offense since I was a young kid, and I basically just like them as a team, as a program.”

One member of Clemson’s current explosive offense that Jackson looks up to is star running back Travis Etienne.

“He’s like a little Alvin Kamara,” Jackson said. “I can model my game after him. So, definitely one of the running backs I look at up there.”

Jackson said he plans to visit Clemson again for the spring game next month, and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is expected to pay Jackson a visit during the spring evaluation period.

Looking ahead, Jackson has lofty expectations for his upcoming senior season as he looks to prove doubters wrong. He wants to rush for over 2,000 yards and score 20-plus touchdowns.

“Last season, I got hurt in the middle of the season and didn’t get to finish,” he said. “So, this season, I’m trying to wake up everybody who’s basically sleeping on me.”

A junior in the class of 2020, Jackson has offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Maryland among others.

