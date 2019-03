By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 26 minutes ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Friday.

The Tigers hosted their annual spring football coaches clinic Thursday and Friday, which concluded with Clemson’s two-hour practice on Friday.

Swinney reported football coaches from 26 states and three other countries–Mexico, Canada and Japan–were represented at the clinic.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.