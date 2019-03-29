Tigers travel to Virginia Tech for ACC Series

No. 15 Clemson (19-6, 6-3 ACC) travels to Blacksburg, VA to take on Virginia Tech (16-9, 4-5 ACC) in a three-game ACC series. Game times at Union Park are set for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|70 (first met in 1902)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 44-24-2
|Record at VT:
|Virginia Tech leads 15-12-1 at Virginia Tech
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson swept 3 games at DKS in 2017 (12-1, 6-3, 8-3)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 4-0 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 1-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 34-18 all-time on March 29 with a 5-7 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are 33-18 all-time on March 30 with an 8-9 mark on the road.
|Clemson is 40-14 all-time on March 31 with an 12-10 mark on the road.
|Since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2005, the Tigers have won four of five series in Blacksburg. Clemson has won 10 of the 15 games at Virginia Tech during that time and 25 of the 30 ACC regular-season games between the teams.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|4-2 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 8-5 @ Charlotte (Tue, 3/26)
L, 2-3 @ Boston College (Sun, 3/24)
W, 9-5 @ Boston College (Sat, 3/23)
W, 8-1 @ Boston College (Fri, 3/22)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.8 RPG, .270 BA, 49 2B, 3 3B, 30 HR, 124 BB, 32 HBP, 214 K, 45-55 SB
|Pitching:
|3.29 ERA, .232 OBA (191 hits), 74 BB, & 232 K in 224.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.967 (31 errors in 945 chances)
The Hokies
|Head Coach:
|John Szefc (2nd season at VT)
|2018 Recap:
|21-33 (8-22; 7th Coastal) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|7th in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|9-5 (10-12 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 1-6 vs. Liberty (Tue, 3/26)
L, 2-5 vs. #8 North Carolina (Sun, 3/24)
L, 5-7 vs. #8 North Carolina (Sat, 3/23)
W, 4-1 vs. #8 North Carolina (Fri, 3/22)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.6 RPG, .269 BA, 40 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR, 142 BB, 41 HBP, 194 K, 12-24 SB
|Pitching:
|3.03 ERA, .222 OBA (181 hits), 112 BB, & 246 K in 222.2 IP
|Fielding:
|.976 (22 errors in 931 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.306 BA with 4 2B, 11 RBI, & 14 R in 22 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.302 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 19 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.213 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.326 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 25 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.299 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 25 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.313 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 25 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.250 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 25 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.343 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 6 RBI in 20 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.309 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 20 games
|Virginia Tech
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|16
|Carson Taylor
|FR
|.309 BA with 6 2B, 11 RBI, & 23 R in 25 games
|1B
|15
|Reagan Teegarden
|JR
|.212 BA with 2 2B, 11 RBI, & 14 BB in 21 games
|2B
|2
|Jack Owens
|*SR
|.345 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 19 games
|SS
|8
|Nick Owens
|*SR
|.260 BA with 6 2B, 17 RBI, & 18 R in 25 games
|3B
|26
|Kevin Madden
|FR
|.274 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 23 games
|LF
|23
|Tanner Thomas
|JR
|.260 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 24 games
|CF
|24
|Nick Biddison
|FR
|.288 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 24 games
|RF
|7
|Kerry Carpenter
|JR
|.303 BA with 7 2B, 6 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games
|DH
|4
|Luke Horanski
|*SR
|.296 BA with 3 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|3-1/6 app/6 GS/1.60 ERA (33.2 IP)/.185 OBA (22 hits)/12 BB/44 K
|LHP
|31
|Ian Seymour
|SO
|4-0/6 app/6 GS/3.00 ERA (33.0 IP)/.216 OBA (27 hits)/10 BB/36 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|5-0/6 app/3 GS/2.28 ERA (27.2 IP)/.206 OBA (20 hits)/4 BB/26 K
|LHP
|30
|Peyton Alford
|JR
|1-2/9 app/3 GS/3.79 ERA (19.0 IP)/.214 OBA (15 hits)/13 BB/22 K
|Game Three
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-1/6 app/5 GS/2.79 ERA (29.0 IP)/.250 OBA (24 hits)/6 BB/21 K
|Virginia Tech’s starter is TBA
Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia Tech
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Davidson
|.667
|3-3
|9
|7
|6
|3
|3-1
|HR, SF, 1-1 SB
|Greene
|.455
|3-3
|11
|1
|5
|5
|2-1
|2 2B
|Byrd
|.182
|3-3
|11
|1
|2
|0
|1-3
|Wilkie
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Crawford
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Griffith
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000