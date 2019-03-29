Tigers travel to Virginia Tech for ACC Series

Baseball

No. 15 Clemson (19-6, 6-3 ACC) travels to Blacksburg, VA to take on Virginia Tech (16-9, 4-5 ACC) in a three-game ACC series. Game times at Union Park are set for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 70 (first met in 1902)
Series Record: Clemson leads 44-24-2
Record at VT: Virginia Tech leads 15-12-1 at Virginia Tech
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept 3 games at DKS in 2017 (12-1, 6-3, 8-3)
vs. Lee: Lee leads 4-0 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 1-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 34-18 all-time on March 29 with a 5-7 mark on the road.
The Tigers are 33-18 all-time on March 30 with an 8-9 mark on the road.
Clemson is 40-14 all-time on March 31 with an 12-10 mark on the road.
Since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2005, the Tigers have won four of five series in Blacksburg. Clemson has won 10 of the 15 games at Virginia Tech during that time and 25 of the 30 ACC regular-season games between the teams. 

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 4-2 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 8-5 @ Charlotte (Tue, 3/26)
L, 2-3 @ Boston College (Sun, 3/24)
W, 9-5 @ Boston College (Sat, 3/23)
W, 8-1 @ Boston College (Fri, 3/22)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.8 RPG, .270 BA, 49 2B, 3 3B, 30 HR, 124 BB, 32 HBP, 214 K, 45-55 SB
Pitching: 3.29 ERA, .232 OBA (191 hits), 74 BB, & 232 K in 224.0 IP
Fielding: .967 (31 errors in 945 chances)

The Hokies

Head Coach: John Szefc (2nd season at VT)
2018 Recap: 21-33 (8-22; 7th Coastal) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 7th in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 9-5 (10-12 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 1-6 vs. Liberty (Tue, 3/26)
L, 2-5 vs. #8 North Carolina (Sun, 3/24)
L, 5-7 vs. #8 North Carolina (Sat, 3/23)
W, 4-1 vs. #8 North Carolina (Fri, 3/22)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.6 RPG, .269 BA, 40 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR, 142 BB, 41 HBP, 194 K, 12-24 SB
Pitching: 3.03 ERA, .222 OBA (181 hits), 112 BB, & 246 K in 222.2 IP
Fielding: .976 (22 errors in 931 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .306 BA with 4 2B, 11 RBI, & 14 R in 22 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .302 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 19 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .213 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .326 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 25 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .299 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 25 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .313 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 25 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .250 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 25 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .343 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 6 RBI in 20 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .309 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 20 games
Virginia Tech
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 16 Carson Taylor FR .309 BA with 6 2B, 11 RBI, & 23 R in 25 games
1B 15 Reagan Teegarden JR .212 BA with 2 2B, 11 RBI, & 14 BB in 21 games
2B 2 Jack Owens *SR .345 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 19 games
SS 8 Nick Owens *SR .260 BA with 6 2B, 17 RBI, & 18 R in 25 games
3B 26 Kevin Madden FR .274 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 23 games
LF 23 Tanner Thomas JR .260 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 14 RBI in 24 games
CF 24 Nick Biddison FR .288 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 24 games
RF 7 Kerry Carpenter JR .303 BA with 7 2B, 6 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games
DH 4 Luke Horanski *SR .296 BA with 3 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 25 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 3-1/6 app/6 GS/1.60 ERA (33.2 IP)/.185 OBA (22 hits)/12 BB/44 K
LHP 31 Ian Seymour SO 4-0/6 app/6 GS/3.00 ERA (33.0 IP)/.216 OBA (27 hits)/10 BB/36 K
Game Two
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 5-0/6 app/3 GS/2.28 ERA (27.2 IP)/.206 OBA (20 hits)/4 BB/26 K
LHP 30 Peyton Alford JR 1-2/9 app/3 GS/3.79 ERA (19.0 IP)/.214 OBA (15 hits)/13 BB/22 K
Game Three
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-1/6 app/5 GS/2.79 ERA (29.0 IP)/.250 OBA (24 hits)/6 BB/21 K
Virginia Tech’s starter is TBA

Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia Tech

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Davidson .667 3-3 9 7 6 3 3-1 HR, SF, 1-1 SB
Greene .455 3-3 11 1 5 5 2-1 2 2B
Byrd .182 3-3 11 1 2 0 1-3
Wilkie N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

 

