4-star IMG OL recaps visit to Clemson

Highly regarded sophomore offensive lineman Weston Franklin returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Monday.

The four-star class of 2021 prospect from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) spent most of the day on campus and attended the Tigers’ spring practice that evening.

“I enjoyed it very much,” Franklin said of the visit. “I got to see the whole campus and I liked it a lot.”

What was the highlight of the visit for the 6-foot-3, 300-pound recruit?

“I would have to say the hospitality there and that they are continuing to grow,” Franklin said.

“They haven’t peaked yet,” he added of the Tigers.

Franklin transferred to IMG Academy this year after playing his first two seasons of high school football at Wayne County High School in Jesup, Ga. He holds early scholarship offers from South Carolina, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss and Georgia Southern.

According to Franklin, members of Clemson’s staff are planning to check him out during the upcoming spring evaluation period.

“They all talked really well, they like me,” Franklin said of what he heard from the coaches while on campus. “They are going to come visit me during the spring and they want me to come back and camp this summer.”

Franklin intends to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp again in June. He also participated in the camp last summer before returning to Clemson for the Syracuse game last season.

Franklin recently made visits to South Carolina and Georgia as well. He feels the Gamecocks are coming after him the hardest in the early stages of his recruitment.

