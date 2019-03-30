Clemson family supports C.J. Fuller Foundation Football Camp

The Clemson football family came together this weekend to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosted the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp.

The camps were held Friday at Getty Middle School in Easley and on Saturday at the J.B. Owens Complex in Easley.

Former Tiger football players including D.J. Reader, Shaq Lawson, Deon Cain and a number of others — as well as some current Clemson players such as Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins — were present to help out and show their support.

Fuller, who lettered at Clemson from 2015-’17 and was a part of the 2016 National Championship Team, passed away suddenly on Oct. 3 due to complications related to a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis. He was 22 years old.

All proceeds will go to scholarships at all four Pickens County High Schools in C.J. Fuller’s name.

“It means the world to us,” Fuller’s mother told The Clemson Insider. “We never knew when we signed up to go to Clemson that the family came along with it. But the support we’ve received with C.J., even from the beginning to right now, has been extraordinary. We can’t explain how it feels to us that people have shown us so much love.”

TCI was on hand for Saturday’s camp and caught up with Fuller’s parents and several former Tigers there. Hear what they had to say about the C.J. Fuller Foundation Football Camp in this video produced by TCI’s Bart Boatwright: