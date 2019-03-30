McMichael confident in defense’s consistency thus far

Clemson cornerback Kyler McMichael had nothing but praise for his cornerback group after Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.

McMichael comes into the spring having played 101 snaps and 12 games for the Tigers in 2018. He is looking towards the future, ready to lead Clemson and its defense to more victories this fall.

McMichael on hamstring injury earlier in spring

“It was just a hamstring strain, so I took about a week off to get everything right, but I feel great now. I am definitely back at 100 percent, so it’s good.”

McMichael on Darien Kendrick playing at corner

“DK is playing corner for us right now, a great addition. He came in really natural at it and is a competitive guy so, like I said, a great addition to the DB crew. Cornerback it isn’t an easy position at all. It’s a lot of technique and you got to have that competitive mentality to you, so it takes those two things and you could be very successful at that position.”

McMichael on defensive performance in scrimmage

“It definitely felt good for us coming into the film room. You know the thing about it was we have been pretty consistent with it. We came out here today, I felt like we played pretty well. We gave up a few big plays, but definitely a big plus for the defensive side.”

McMichael on playing corner early in his career

“I felt like it was great, I had a few great corners ahead of me, so just gaining that experience and taking that knowledge from them, I felt like it was good and really prepared me for this season.”

McMichael on who his biggest mentors on the team have been

“If I were to say last year, it would be Trayvon [Mullen] and AJ [Terrell] and AJ this year too. Those are two guys I really look up to and respect.”

McMichael on watching Trayvon Mullen perform at the NFL Combine

“I got a chance to watch him in class, so I had my phone off to the side. I was not supposed to be on it of course, but I made sure I made time for it. It’s definitely somewhere where I want to be in the future, so much respect to him and I just love getting to see him out there.”

McMichael on possible player(s) to fill Amari Rodgers slot position

“I really haven’t been paying much attention to slot position, but like I said Amari, DK was really good in the slot, and I’d have to say kids like Will Swinney, he’s been playing slot really well, and Drew’s [Swinney] definitely been playing well.”

McMichael on having Clemson Life at practice

“It was awesome. I love doing things like that. I loved the celebration dances. They weren’t part of the drill at first, but we had someone go through and do their own little celebration dance, so we had to add them into the drills. I love seeing that.”

–story by Abigail Angalet

