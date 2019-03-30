Tigers Trounce Hokies

Latest
Pittsburgh Steelers' Shazier shows support at C.J. Fuller Camp
A number of current and former Clemson football players came together this weekend to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosted the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: C.J. Fuller Foundation Football Camp
A number of current and former Clemson football players came together this weekend to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosted the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand (…)
Clemson family supports C.J. Fuller Foundation Football Camp
The Clemson football family came together this weekend to help support the C.J. Fuller Foundation as it hosted the first C.J. Fuller Football Camp. The camps were held Friday at Getty Middle School in Easley and (…)
McMichael confident in defense’s consistency thus far
Clemson cornerback Kyler McMichael had nothing but praise for his cornerback group after Wednesday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. McMichael comes into the spring having played 101 snaps and 12 games (…)
What They Are Saying: Clelin Ferrell
The NFL draft is just a few weeks away and Clelin Ferrell is one of the Tigers expected to be drafted in the first round. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on (…)
Swinney explains why Kendrick has right mindset to play both ways
During one-on-one drills on Friday, Dabo Swinney asked Derion Kendrick to switch over from cornerback, where he has been playing the previous five practices, to wide receiver. The Rock Hill, S.C., native did not (…)
4-star IMG OL recaps visit to Clemson
Highly regarded sophomore offensive lineman Weston Franklin returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Monday. The four-star class of 2021 prospect from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) spent most (…)
Instant Replay: Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 4
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 6-4 win at Virginia Tech on Friday evening at Union Park. What happened? The Tigers (20-6, 7-3 ACC) got things going in the (…)
Byrd, Sharpe Lead Tigers Over Hokies 6-4
BLACKSBURG, VA. – Grayson Byrd went 3-for-3 with a home run and Davis Sharpe pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 15 Clemson to a 6-4 victory over Virginia Tech at Union Park on Friday night. The (…)