4-star 2020 DE has Clemson connection

As Clemson continues its hunt to bring in one of the best classes in school history, it plans on bringing in two or three defensive ends in 2020.

There are several candidates that can fill the role and Tyler Baron is toward the top of the list.

The Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) Catholic product told The Clemson Insider that he frequently talks with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“We just talk about building relationships at this point,” Baron said.

Baron (6-4, 250) plans on visiting Death Valley sometime this spring and “would like to talk to the coaches more and really see how they plan on using [him] in their defense for the next three to four years.”

Baron is still in the thick of his recruitment and doesn’t have a clear picture of favorites right now.

He’ll continue to develop relationships with coaching staffs across the country, but already has a good foundation with Clemson.

“It’s pretty good right now,” he said. “I just want to keep building relationships to see if Clemson is the right place for me. It’s a great place with a lot of great people.”

Baron doesn’t have a set date for picking his top schools yet, but the Tigers look like they are in a strong spot at the moment.

“I haven’t ranked schools yet but Clemson is definitely a school I’m interested in,” he said.

“It’s impressive how productive the defensive line has been. That is a very positive note.”

Clemson has plenty of stiff competition with several other ACC and SEC schools, but they do have a bit of an edge as fellow Knoxville Catholic teammate Bryn Tucker recently committed to the Tigers.

Brent Venables and company are always frontrunners for the top defensive ends in the country, but with a crowded 2020 class, Baron still only has a cloudy forecast right now.

