Capehart recruiting 5-stars for the Tigers

ROSWELL, Ga. – Demonte Capehart is the founding father of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class. The four-star defensive tackle from Hartsville, S.C., became the first commit in the class when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers last summer.

“It’s good to start something historic off,” Capehart said.

Capehart (6-5, 270) was one of the star participants in the Under Armour All-America Camp on Sunday at Roswell High School. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the camp and caught up with the prized prospect there.

“I’m a finesse guy,” Capehart said, describing himself as a D-lineman. “I can be explosive at times, but I’m more of a finesse guy.”

Since Capehart committed to Clemson on June 5, 2018, he has seen eight more recruits jump on board with the Tigers’ 2020 class, which currently ranks No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Tigers are far from finished with their 2020 class, and as Capehart suggested, the class has a chance to be the best in program history.

“This can be one of the best to ever come through,” he said. “We got the talent, we just got to go do it.”

Clemson is in the mix for a number of the nation’s top prospects, and Capehart is doing his part to help recruit a couple of five-star defensive linemen for the Tigers.

“Definitely Myles Murphy and Jordan Burch,” he said.

As for Capehart, one of the reasons he committed to Clemson is his relationships with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Venables is very electric,” Capehart said. “I hear a lot of the guys say they love him and how he brings the juice to the game. And then coach Bates, he’s a real one, keeps it real. And Coach Swinney is just that guy. He’s a lovable person. He’s just one of the best guys you’ll ever meet.”

Looking ahead to when he joins the team next year, Capehart can’t wait to suit up for one of the country’s best D-coordinators in Venables.

“Somebody that brings that type of energy to the field, who wouldn’t want to play for him?” Capehart said. “It’s there, so you want to go do it.”

Capehart is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 defensive tackle and a top-50 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class.

