Swinney focuses on the last days of Spring

With only three practices left until the annual Orange & White spring game, the team is looking to finish the spring strong. Tiger fans everywhere will be watching to see what they can do on April 6th after losing most of their starters on defense.

The media spoke to head coach Dabo Swinney recently after practice about a variety of topics. Check out what Clemson’s head coach had to say:

Swinney on spring ball process

“We only have 5 days left. We spend the first nine days on installation and focusing on what to do and how to do it, these next six days we have to see who can do it, and then we get our evals. done and give them some really good concrete feedback on what they got to do to get better and create some momentum going into the summer to improve their opportunity.”

Swinney on defense

“They are good…you can obviously tell a big difference between the guys who have played…Logan Rudolph and Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster. Then you got the new guys who are still trying to figure things out. Love the group…they are improving.”

Swinney on new defense creating their own path

“We don’t spend any time talking about the old defense. They know the standard of our program and the standard and expectations of our defense. They certainly are aware of the great players who have come before them but it’s about them paving their own path.”

Swinney on BT Potter’s performance

“Potter had a good day and I told him that. I bet him that he would come out and shank the first one because he didn’t even think about kicking all spring but man he was right out of the gate…first three for three. It was really good to see him have a good day today but now let’s have a good day Wednesday…it is all about consistency. He certainly can do it.”