Why Swinney challenging Clemson fans to come to Orange & White Game

Since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach 11 seasons ago, Clemson’s attendance at its annual Orange & White Spring Football Game has increased a little bit at a time.

Prior to Swinney becoming head coach, Clemson averaged about 20,000 to 25,000 fans a year for the spring game. In the last five years, the Tigers are consistently averaging between 40,000 to 55,000.

Clemson officials are again expecting around 50,000 people in Tigertown this coming weekend for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

And though 50,000 people coming to watch a glorified scrimmage is impressive, Swinney is asking for more than 50,000 Clemson fans this weekend.

“I have said it a couple of times. I really hope our fans will show up,” he said.

There is a reason why Swinney wants the fans to show up on Saturday. Clemson will have the nation’s top offensive and defensive players at the spring game checking out Clemson.

“It is big for recruiting,” he said.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (6-5, 290) is a 5-star prospect and is the nation’s top defensive player for the 2020 Class. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (6-4, 240) is also a 5-star prospect and is ranked as the country’s top offensive player for 2020.

There are also a lot of other top recruits coming to Clemson as well this coming weekend.

“We have a lot of great recruits that are coming in here and you want to create a game-day atmosphere,” Swinney said. “Some of these kids, it is the first time, or the only time, you might get them on campus. So, that part is big.”

Last year, Clemson ranked seventh nationally in spring game attendance as 55,000 fans flocked to Death Valley to get their first look at Trevor Lawrence in a Clemson uniform.

In 2017, Clemson ranked sixth in attendance with 60,000 fans at Memorial Stadium. Many fans came to see Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and Ben Boulware collect their national championship rings. Clemson will host its national championship ring ceremony for Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant on Saturday in Death Valley.

“Very few people have a spring-game environment like we have here,” Swinney said.

He just wants it to be a little bit of a bigger crowd this Saturday.

2018 spring game attendance

1 Nebraska 86,818 2 Georgia 82,184 3 Alabama 74,732 4 Penn State 71,000 5 Tennessee 65,098 6 Florida State 60,934 7 Clemson 55,000 8 Florida 53,015 9 Oklahoma 52,102 10 Texas A&M 48,000

Per school announcements

2017 spring game attendance

1 Ohio State 80,134 2 Nebraska 78,312 3 Alabama 74,326 4 Penn State 71,000 5 Georgia 66,183 6 Clemson 60,000 7 Michigan 57,418 8 Florida 48,000 9 Auburn 46,331 10 Oklahoma 43,723

Per school announcements