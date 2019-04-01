Feaster having his best spring to date

During last week’s scrimmage at Death Valley, running back Tavien Feaster broke off two long runs, continuing what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has described as the senior’s best spring to date.

“It is the best he has been since he has been here,” Swinney said.

Feaster has quietly had a good career at Clemson. He has rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three years as a Tiger, while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. His yards per carry average is second only to teammate Travis Etienne in Clemson history.

Now as he enters his senior year, Swinney says Feaster looks the best he has ever looked.

“I was very impressed to see him in the scrimmage the other day. Two great plays,” the Clemson coach said. “He just looks fast. He is focused. He has blinders on. He is locked in. I am really, really pleased with him.”

Feaster has played in 41 games in his Clemson career, including 11 starts. To add to what he has done on the ground, he has also caught 23 passes for 183 yards and scored an additional touchdown.

Last year, Feaster was banged up in the summer and after having a minor procedure on his knee, it took him several weeks to get back and he was not really 100 percent, he said, until late in the season. His productivity proved that as his best games came much later in the year.

He rushed for a season-high 101 yards and two touchdowns on six carries against Louisville on November 3 and then ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries against South Carolina on November 24. He also had a couple of good runs in the Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame and then converted a big third down pass play in the second quarter of the national championship game that set up a Clemson touchdown, the go-ahead score which began its rout of Alabama.

Feaster finished the season with 440 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games, while also adding 11 receptions for 71 yards. His pass blocking has also been invaluable, as he was perhaps the Tigers’ best running back to do it last year.