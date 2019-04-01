Sunshine State speedster says Clemson ‘feels like home’

Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2020 wideout Ruben Jackson made his way to Clemson for an unofficial visit last Friday and stayed on campus until around noon Saturday.

“It was great,” Jackson said of the visit. “I loved the coaches. The environment was excellent.”

The speedy receiver spent time with head coach Dabo Swinney as well as assistant Danny Pearman while on campus. Jackson’s conversations with the coaches served as the highlight of his visit.

“Coach Pearman and Coach Swinney are awesome,” he said. “It feels like home … I can really open up and I can talk to them.”

Jackson said he and Swinney discussed a potential offer from Clemson, and Jackson believes he has what it takes to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“He just wants to see my last quarter grades and my GPA,” Jackson said. “And how I do in the spring game.”

Jackson (5-10, 150) has been clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That speed is one of the reasons he has received scholarship offers from schools such as FAU, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Syracuse and Rutgers.

In addition to Clemson, Jackson has recently visited Florida State, UCF and USF. He is slated to visit FSU again this week, while a trip to Georgia is on the docket as well.

Jackson fractured his ankle as a junior last season but says he is back to 100-percent health. He played at Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., before transferring to Atlantic during the season.

According to Jackson, he will be back at Clemson for another visit in May.

“The main thing about the program is the coaching staff,” Jackson said when asked what stood out most to him about last weekend’s visit to Clemson.

“I really felt like I was home, and I feel like coach Dabo can make me a better football player and better man. I also love the team, they showed me around also. … It feels like family.”

