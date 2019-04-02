Clemson, Georgia add home-and-home series in 2032-'33

Clemson announced today that it has added an additional home-and-home series against Georgia to its schedules for the 2032 and 2033 football seasons. Clemson will face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2032, and Georgia will travel to Death Valley for a non-conference contest on Sept. 3, 2033.

In August, the two programs announced that they will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. In November, the teams added a home-and-home series that features a game in Clemson in 2029 and one in Georgia in 2030. The additional home-and-home series announced today now results in five scheduled contests between the two historic geographical rivals between 2024 and 2033.

The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top 20 matchups. The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons.

In back-to-back years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship. Georgia earned a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980, followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

The scheduling of this rivalry in non-conference play is part of Clemson’s philosophy of supplementing its annual rivalry game against the University of South Carolina with additional non-conference contests against premier opponents. Clemson’s schedule in recent and future years has featured home-and-home series with Georgia (2013-14, 2029-30 and 2032-33), Auburn (2016-17), Texas A&M (2018-19), LSU (2025-26) and Oklahoma (2035-36) as well as eight scheduled contests with Notre Dame from 2020 through 2037.

“The resumption of this storied rivalry has been a high priority for our athletic department and our fans,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We look forward to all five scheduled meetings between these two great programs, including the meeting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024 and the four on-campus games starting in 2029.”

Future Non-Conference Opponents:

2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford

2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel

2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn

2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman

2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford

2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel

2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman

2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern

2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford

2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2029: Georgia, at South Carolina

2030: at Georgia, South Carolina

2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina

2032: at Georgia, South Carolina

2033: Georgia, at South Carolina

2034: at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2035: Oklahoma, at South Carolina

2036: at Oklahoma, South Carolina

2037: Notre Dame, at South Carolina

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications