Clemson-Georgia need to play every year

Finally, Clemson and Georgia are finding ways to play again on the football field.

In case you missed it, it was announced Tuesday morning that Clemson and Georgia added a second home-and-home series to be played in 2032 and 2033. The two schools previously announced a home-and-home series for 2029 and 2030 to go along with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in 2024.

That’s five meetings between the two rivals in a nine-year span, which will be the most they have meet since four meetings in five years between 1990-1995.

I have said this for a long time, and I will continue to say it for years to come. Clemson and Georgia need to play on the football field as many times as they can. It is one of college football’s best rivalries and for the last 25 years we have all been robbed by not seeing it played.

Since 1996, the Tigers and Bulldogs have played just four times. A home-and-home series in 2002 and 2003 and a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014.

It’s a shame the two have met this infrequently in football, especially considering the history of the two. At one point in the series, you could make an argument the Clemson-Georgia game was bigger than Clemson’s Palmetto State rivalry game against South Carolina.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did a poll in the late 1990s asking Georgia fans to rank their most hated rivals, and Clemson came in No. 2 on that list only behind Florida. Of course, that has since changed considering the two have not played as often. There is a whole generation of fans and graduates on both sides that have no feelings at all towards the other because they have played so very little over the years.

It makes since why Clemson and Georgia are rivals, though. First off, their campuses are separated by just 73 miles. Secondly, they often go after a lot of the same recruits, which means a lot of the players that play for the two schools know each other and played against each other in high school.

Finally, the two fan bases just don’t like each other. A lot of that has to do with the stretch of the rivalry from 1977-’87.

During those 11 seasons, Clemson won five games, Georgia won five games and there was one tie. The average margin of victory during that stretch was 4.7 points.

In the 11 meetings Georgia scored 171 points (15.5 pts/game), while Clemson scored 159 (14.5 points/game). It was arguably the best rivalry in college football at the time.

Besides it being competitive, the game meant something to the national landscape of college football.

In 1980, Georgia rallied to edge the Tigers 20-16 in Athens on its way to winning the national championship. In 1981, Clemson beats Georgia 13-3 in Death Valley, launching its own run to a national championship.

In 1982, the two teams opened the college football season in primetime, playing on Labor Day night on ABC. Georgia won the game 13-7 and went on to an undefeated regular season, while playing for the national championship against Penn State.

In 1984, Georgia’s Kevin Butler made a 60-yard field goal to knock off the then second-ranked Tigers, 26-23, in Athens. Clemson used wins over Georgia in 1986 and ’87 to push itself back into the national picture of college football.

See, the Clemson vs. Georgia game has always meant something, and not just to the two schools and their fanbases. It means a lot to college football and its good to see the game will be played more frequently in the future.

Now, I wish the two could figure out a way to play every year. But maybe I’m just dreaming.