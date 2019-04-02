Despite high expectations, coach pleased with Phommachanh’s progress

Coming to Clemson as a true freshman quarterback is not an easy task.

When you follow behind legends such as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence expectations are extremely high. Watson set all kinds of freshman records in 2014, while Lawrence came along last season and beat them all on his way to becoming the first freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

Those are the expectations Taisun Phommachanh has to live up to at Clemson.

“It is tough. The standard that he is measured by is a little bit unrealistic,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot said. You are talking about guys that are coming in here in the spring of their freshman year in Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.”

Elliott is excited to see what Phommachanh will do in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game (2:30p.m.) at Death Valley in Clemson. It will be the first-time the highly touted freshman will get to show off what he can do in front of the Clemson faithful.

“Obviously, he is a guy that has come in with a good background, but at the same time probably not the same preparation that Deshaun and Trevor had coming out of high school, but I have been pleased with his command of the offense,” Elliott said. “Just the little things we always talk about. You have heard me say handling the motions, handling the snap count, making things right and understanding what everybody is doing. He sees that big picture. Better than I anticipated.”

The question is how will Phommachanh handle all of those things in front of 50,000-plus fans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“Now the biggest thing is when the bullets start flying, can you process all of that as quickly as you need to process it and that is where he is growing every single day,” Elliott said. “So, I am excited to see him in a situation where the coaches are not on the field and he is out there by himself. He is responsible for commanding everything. I think he will rise the to the occasion.”