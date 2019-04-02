Ex-SEC commit says Clemson his best visit yet

Four-star defensive tackle and former SEC commit Warren Brinson took advantage of his spring break from a recruiting standpoint, making trips to Florida, Georgia and Clemson.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout visited Clemson on Monday, March 25, and to say he came away impressed by the Tigers might be an understatement.

“Clemson’s probably the best visit I’ve been on so far,” Brinson told The Clemson Insider. “How they carried themselves during practice, the energy, the facilities… It was top of the line, everything.”

Brinson had been committed to Georgia since last November but decided to reopen his recruitment in late January.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect spent close to eight hours at Clemson and spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates while there.

Bates let Brinson know the Tigers are interested and planning to pay him a visit during the upcoming spring evaluation period to see more of him.

“Coach Bates was telling me how he likes my film and how he’s going to be back down during the spring to check me out a little bit more,” Brinson said.

“It was a lot of getting to know each other,” he added of the coaches. “They actually took the time to ask me questions about me personally and wanted to actually get to know who I am and how I am as a person.”

After a great visit, Brinson is hoping to see Clemson join his college offer list that includes Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“That would be a blessing,” he said. “I would love to have an offer from there. If I get an offer from there, I would consider them as a top school.”

Brinson plans to commit on Dec. 19, the first day of the early signing period which also happens to be his mother’s birthday.

“I’m looking for stability with the coaching staff, just making a decision that school is not a three to four year thing,” Brinson said. “It’s a 40 to 50 year thing. So, I’m looking for the school that’s going to benefit me the most going down the road, academically and with a bright future.”

As a junior, Brinson posted 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass deflection. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 15 defensive tackle and a top-150 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

A native of Savannah, Ga., Brinson transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season. He recently committed to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here