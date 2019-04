The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio spoke with Clemson reliever Sam Weatherly after Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to No. 4 Georgia.

Weatherly entered the game in the middle of the seventh inning in relief of Owen Griffith and tossed 1.2 innings of hit-less baseball. He gave up just one run and one walk, while striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Watch Weatherly’s interview on TCITV.