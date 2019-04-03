In-depth with Clemson commit Capehart at UA All-America Camp

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the Under Armour All-America Camp at Roswell (Ga.) High School last weekend.

A couple of Clemson’s commits participated in the camp, including Hartsville (S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, who became the first commit in Clemson’s 2020 class when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers last June.

The Clemson Insider went in-depth with Capehart at the Under Armour All-America Camp about the 2020 class, who he is trying to recruit for the Tigers and much more.

Check out our interview with Capehart in this video by TCI’s Bart Boatwright!