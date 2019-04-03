Venables' Wednesday practice report

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice, the Tigers last before Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game.

Venables spoke about cornerback Derion Kendrick and said the sophomore will play on defense in Saturday’s game. He also said if he was asked to name two starters today, Kendrick would be one of his two starting cornerbacks.

Venables also had a lot of good things to say about his linebackers and the defensive line.

Watch Venbables interview with the media on TCITV.

