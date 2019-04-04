4-star DT looking forward to spring game visit

Among the many top prospects planning to be in attendance for Clemson’s spring game Saturday is Seffner (Fla.) Armwood four-star defensive tackle Clyde Pinder.

“Very much looking forward to it,” Pinder told TCI. “I love Clemson man.”

Asked what stands out to him about the Tigers, Pinder pointed to “their Christian values” as well as “academics and what they have to offer.”

This weekend will mark Pinder’s first time on campus since last summer when he visited in June.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound prospect has been in contact with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and was invited to visit for the spring game.

“He’s a great man and coach,” Pinder said.

Virginia Tech gave Pinder his latest offer on Wednesday, joining schools such as Pittsburgh, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia, Iowa State, Minnesota and USF on his offer list.

Pinder plans to visit Florida on Friday before traveling to Clemson for the spring game. He is also slated to visit Florida State on Monday and Texas A&M on April 13. Pinder has not yet set a decision date and doesn’t currently have a timeline for his commitment.

“I haven’t made that decision yet,” he said. “I’m just chilling right now, still looking for schools that will interest me. I’m just enjoying the process right now.”

Pinder, whose father played football at USF, was credited with 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles as a junior last season. He is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2020 class.