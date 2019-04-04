Big in-state OL has sights set on Clemson

Chase Sweigart is just a freshman in high school but doesn’t look like it from a size standpoint. The class of 2022 offensive line prospect stands at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds.

TCI caught up with Sweigart last weekend at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta. The Chapin, S.C., native grew up rooting for the Tigers and is hoping to get their attention on the recruiting trail moving forward.

“I like Clemson,” Sweigart said. “That’s one I got my eyes set on right now.”

Sweigart has visited Clemson on many occasions over the years to attend games at Death Valley. He has also participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in each summer since he was a second-grader.

“I love it. My favorite camp,” he said. “Just good people there. Coach Dabo Swinney’s good. It’s a fun camp.”

Sweigart said he has been a Clemson fan for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve always liked them, and they’re a good school,” he said. “I like Coach Dabo Swinney, Coach (Robbie) Caldwell, and all the players there, they’re all nice.”

Sweigart said he plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp once again this summer.