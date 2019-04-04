Venables likes leadership on his defense

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables likes the leadership he has on this year’s defense.

“I think we have a nice base,” he said. “That (senior) group is as good as there’s been here as any group that I have been around in coaching. It is just the depth, the accountability, guys that cared, the selfless attitude, but we have a great nucleus of guys.

“Again, Shaq Smith, Isaiah Simmons, Jamie Skalski, A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson, Logan (Rudolph), Justin (Foster), those are guys that are the epidemy of all those things. They care a great deal about providing those same values to the team.”

Venables says it is a group of intelligent players that know the role they have to play.

“We have recruited good people that are all going to grow into those roles,” he said. “I left out a few guys I’m sure, but there is a great group of young players too where the buying is not going to be real difficult.”