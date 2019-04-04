Venables likes leadership on his defense

Venables likes leadership on his defense

Feature

Venables likes leadership on his defense

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables likes the leadership he has on this year’s defense.

“I think we have a nice base,” he said. “That (senior) group is as good as there’s been here as any group that I have been around in coaching. It is just the depth, the accountability, guys that cared, the selfless attitude, but we have a great nucleus of guys.

“Again, Shaq Smith, Isaiah Simmons, Jamie Skalski, A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson, Logan (Rudolph), Justin (Foster), those are guys that are the epidemy of all those things. They care a great deal about providing those same values to the team.”

Venables says it is a group of intelligent players that know the role they have to play.

“We have recruited good people that are all going to grow into those roles,” he said. “I left out a few guys I’m sure, but there is a great group of young players too where the buying is not going to be real difficult.”

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

ACC teams went 5-9 (.357) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 163-71 (.697) in non-conference action on the season. Louisville (4-0) and North Carolina (3-0) each (…)

reply
1d

Clemson commit Paul Tchio is one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2020 class. The Milton (Ga.) standout is ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 60 overall player in the country by ESPN. Two (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home