Venables: 'We are not a good defense yet'

Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables knows he has many holes to fill on his defense for the 2019 season.

Venables admitted after practice on the practice fields behind the Allen Football Complex in Clemson, the defense has a a lot of work to do and are long way away from being a good defense.

Venables on the defense’s progress over spring practice

“It’s been good. They’ve worked really hard. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We are a long way away from being a good defense. We just are. We’ve got some really good parts. We are not a good defense yet, but we have had a great spring ball where we have put in good work everyday. I think consistently we have showed up and had a willingness to go to work.”

Venables on why defensive tackle Tyler Davis catches his eye

“Maturity and intelligence…He’s got a great work ethic. His maturity allows him to fight through the tough days, the moments, the failure. It’s a part of the growth. He physically mature, mentally very very mature. He’s a really smart guy.”

Venables on why the coaching staff sticks together

“It’s a great work environment. It’s a great place. I work for great people. Coach (Dabo) Swinney is as good as there is in this profession. You can recruit great players, and live and work in a place that has a sense of community to it. You have a great appreciation with your fanbase with great support. This stadium is full each and every week and you can beat anybody you play. You’ve got all the resources you could ever want and have a chance to win and attract the best of the best.”

Venables on defensive linemen who have made the biggest strides

“From day one to where we are at, Tyler Davis, ET (Reubun), from where he was a year ago K.J. (Henry). Logan (Rudolf) and Justin (Foster) have been the most consistent. They all have improved. Maybe Xavier Kelly, he has a little bit better foundation in him, but as far as the news guys, those are the guys.”

Venables on who he expects to shine in Saturday’s game

“The defense. The players who have played a lot of football have a different level of anticipation. Guys like Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Muse, K’von Wallace, AJ Terrell, James Skalski, Shaq Smith, Chad Smith, Justin Foster, and Xavier Thomas have been out there a little bit more. They have a lot more data to evaluate them.”