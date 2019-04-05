Dixon ready for his moment on the big stage

If Clemson returns to the national championship again this season, running back Lyn-J Dixon says he will be ready for the moment.

The sophomore said watching his teammates play Alabama in last year’s title game has driven him this spring to put himself in a better position to compete should the Tigers find themselves back in that moment.

“To see what success brings, that’s just motivation to keep pushing and try not to fail,” he said. “Being on the sideline seeing the atmosphere and how intense it [the National Championship] can be, it has really motivated me to get back to that stage, so I can play and be able to show what I can do on the big stage.

“You really just have to keep your focus and always be on the sidelines. I train my mind like I’m going to get in because you never know when your name may be called. I always try and to be ready for that moment.”

Dixon on spring practice and his progression

“I’ve been great and we’ve been working hard. The team has been anxious to get back on the field and show people what we can do. Coach (Tony) Elliot has been preaching to me to start running low and to stop running so high and to lower my back when running through those tackles. It’s a muscle memory thing and I am going to start working on that this summer.”

Dixon on new defense

“It’s kind of interesting because with Christian Wilkins and them, they were like the A1 defense, and it was amazing going against them, like they made me better. With this defense, it’s really interesting because we have a lot of young guys on it, but I feel like they are really maturing and getting to know the defense a lot more and are getting better.”

Dixon on spring game team

“I am on the orange team and our quarterback is Trevor Lawrence. For the winners on Saturday, I think they will probably take a little day off or something like that. Everybody is just trying to get their day off.”

Dixon on his performance last season

“It was about what I expected, knowing there was a running back like C.J. Fuller, rest in peace to him, but when he left, I kind of expected the outcome would be some playing time, so I trained and got my mind mentally ready. Last year I came in late, I wasn’t a mid-year, so it kind of put a lot on me, but I processed it throughout the year. Now since I’ve had this spring, it’s easier coming back in, almost like muscle memory, it’s just easy.”

Dixon on locker room without Choice and new leaders for offense

“Tavien has really stepped in. With Adam leaving, we are gonna miss him, but Tavien Feaster really stepped up and became a leader for us. Tavien has been motivating the whole unit, pushing us, being by our sides, and giving us knowledge. Travis is being more vocal, he gets onto the line sometimes when they aren’t doing their jobs, but he has been stepping up as a leader too.”

Dixon on watching Trevor’s Lawrence development

“He grew more confident as the season went on. I could tell the first couple games when he got his start, he was kind of nervous, but over the course of the season he grew confidence and knew that he could do it. I feel like he got better as he grew confident. When he knew he had to take over that starting role and ever since then, is when I think he finally arrived.”

–story by Abby Angalet