Elliott ready to see offense at spring game

With the annual Orange & White game this Saturday, it is almost time for the rivalry to begin among the players, coaches and staff in the Clemson football program.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media after practice Monday evening about the preparedness of his offense and what to expect from them at the spring game on Saturday.

Elliott on his Spring Game wish list

“Communication is a big thing. Obviously we are all going to be split up evenly and that is something that Coach Swinney believes in. So you are not necessarily going to have guys that have been next to each other all spring so it’s going to be a little bit different units and breakdown. If we have the communication, then you are going to have the ability to execute.”

Elliott on starter’s playing time Saturday

“We haven’t even discussed it, it’s still early in the week. We are just trying to get better today. We had half a scrimmage today and we will evaluate how they did and split the teams up. I am in a situation right now with a couple guys banged up so all of those guys (starters) are going to have to play on Saturday.”

Elliott on offense this season

“It’s hard to compare because they are a different unit obviously. Travis Etienne is performing at a high level, we are working somebody new in at center, the backs have been pretty solid through the course of spring practice, there’s new tight ends…it’s a little different but overall we’ve had some good days. We’ve been very explosive over the course of scrimmages but not quite as efficient as we have been in the past and that’s the area we are working on.”

Elliott on Sean Pollard taking over at center

“Pollard transitioning to center has been a pleasant surprise. Being able to interchange him and Gage Cervenka has been great.”

Elliott on Tight Ends

“At the tight end position, (Braden) Galloway and (J.C.) Chalk are competing. Obviously, they are a little bit different in their skill sets, but being able to function in the area where they may not be the strongest…like Galloway becoming a better run blocker whereas Chalk becoming a better pass receiver. So really seeing a lot of competition there.”