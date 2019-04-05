Georgia athlete high on the Tigers after visit

Peach State prospect Chief Borders made a stop at Clemson last week as part of a visit tour to several schools.

The 2021 athlete from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern visited Clemson last Friday with his cousin Jalen Kimber, a 2020 four-star cornerback from Arlington (Texas) Timberview.

Borders had been to Clemson for football games in the past, but the latest visit caught his attention as he got a more extensive look at the school and program.

“It was great. It was an inspiring trip,” Borders said. “A lot of people, they really don’t get to see Clemson. But I actually got to see the training rooms and facilities and environment around the people and how they just live up to their dreams and accomplish their goals. They’re all about what they talk about, and that’s winning.”

One of the highlights of the visit for Borders, he said, was being able to catch up with Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, who hails from McEachern High School as well.

Borders also enjoyed getting to try on the Tigers’ uniforms, as well as chopping it up with the coaching staff.

“I got to talk to coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Jeff) Scott and all the defensive coaches, even the D-line coach, Coach (Lemanski) Hall,” Borders said.

Borders said the Tigers are recruiting him as an outside linebacker.

Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Tennessee among others, and he is hoping to see Clemson join that list in the future.

“A lot of people, they don’t get offers from Clemson. So that would be a blessing,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, it was all about family, and I love Coach Dabo Swinney as a coach.”

Borders, who is originally from Chicago, also visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee during the tour last week. Borders mentioned Florida and LSU as a couple of schools he wants to check out soon.