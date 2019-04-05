Weatherly knows Tigers can turn page for Louisville

Despite No. 13 Clemson’s 5-3 loss to fourth-ranked Georgia Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, Tigers’ reliever Sam Weatherly did well in his outing and has become a reliable arm out of the bullpen.

The sophomore entered the game in the middle of the seventh inning in relief of Owen Griffith and tossed 1 2/3 innings of hit-less baseball. He gave up just one run and one walk, while striking out four of the six batters he faced.

“Just pounded the zone, stayed aggressive,” Weatherly said after the game. “I’m not pitching for a strikeout. I have a really good defense behind me and the more you pound the zone, I’m looking to force contact. It just turns out that tonight things were working. Slider was working, changing eye levels.

“I’ve been told, and we look at the numbers, that I’m a high spin rate guy which means that my ball looks like it moves, plays up a little bit.”

As a reliever and often taking the mound in high pressure situations Weatherly just stays focused on being aggressive each time he is called out of the pen.

“Just be aggressive,” he said. “Coach (Andrew) See always says, ‘When you’re in there, you’re the best guy out there.’ It’s always been my mindset. Just staying aggressive and keeping that mentality as long as I’m in there.”

Clemson (22-7, 9-3 ACC) will now prepare for an important three-game series with No. 8 Louisville, who the Tigers are currently tied with for second place in the Atlantic Division of the ACC.

The Tigers have won 13 straight games after suffering a loss, which dates back to last April.

“I think we’re a good club when it comes to turning the page and getting over something like this,” Weatherly said. “We’ll be ready to go for practice (Wednesday) and preparing for Louisville. We’re excited to face a good club, pitching staff, and the weather is supposed to be nice so we’re excited to play.”

First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.