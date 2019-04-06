5-star Sampah excited for Clemson spring game

Woodbridge (Va.) linebacker Antoine Sampah is one of several five-star prospects set to be in attendance for Clemson’s spring game today.

Sampah is no stranger to Clemson and he is excited to be visiting again this weekend.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he told The Clemson Insider. “This will be like my fifth time at Clemson and a different phase of the recruiting process. I’ve been to junior day, camp, a game, just a regular day and now I’ll be attending this spring game.”

Sampah, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2020 class per Rivals, previously visited Clemson for the Louisville game last November.

“This place feels like home every time I’m here,” he said, “and I’m going to embrace another opportunity to be here around great people and great football.”

Sampah (6-2, 220) received an offer from Clemson last spring and continues to build a bond with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the coaching staff.

“Just excited to hear that I’m coming,” Sampah said of what he has heard from the coaches lately. “I just took a big tour through the South and didn’t make it to Clemson as planned two weeks ago, but things happen for a reason. If I had made it two weeks ago it would have been a quick stop, but now I get to spend an entire day here.

“I have a great relationship with Coach V and at this point we know each other very well and have been in contact when possible. We constantly speak on growth and development and just life overall.”

Sampah is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals, while ESPN also ranks him as a top-40 national prospect (No. 39). In late February, Sampah released a list of his top eight schools that included Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and West Virginia.