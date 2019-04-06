Brice continues to show out, moves White back in front

The White team moved back out in front with a 25-yard field goal from Steven Sawicki giving it a 10-7 lead with 4:06 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 73 yards in nine plays and 3:41 as Chase Brice continued to show out at quarterback.

Brice completed a pass for 42 yards to freshman Frank Ladson on second and 10 from his own 19 to flip the field and get the momentum rolling for the White squad. Etienne’s rush for 11 yards and an 11-yard completion to Justyn Ross moved them to the 14 yard line where they stalled setting up the 25 yarder from Steven Sawicki to take a 10-7 lead.

The White team moved back out in front with a 25-yard field goal from Steven Sawicki giving it a 10-7 lead with 4:06 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 73 yards in nine plays and 3:41 as Chase Brice continued to show out at quarterback.

Brice completed a pass for 42 yards to freshman Frank Ladson on second and 10 from his own 19 to flip the field and get the momentum rolling for the White squad. Etienne’s rush for 11 yards and an 11-yard completion to Justyn Ross moved them to the 14 yard line where they stalled setting up the 25 yarder from Steven Sawicki to take a 10-7 lead.