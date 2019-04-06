Brice, freshmen shine in Orange & White Game

Though most of the 60,000 fans that journeyed to Death Valley Saturday came to see former Clemson stars like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant receive their national championship rings, they also came to see some of the freshmen, which they got.

In the end, the White team used a big first half from quarterback Chase Brice to knock off Trevor Lawrence’s Orange team, 30-10, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Fans also came to see future stars like freshmen receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

Ngata and Ladson did not disappoint as both made big plays in the game.

Ladson finished the game with five catches for 102 yards, including a 42-yard reception in the second quarter. Ngata had a 70-yard reception from Lawrence in the fourth quarter.

Ngata finished with five catches for 127 yards.

“Y’all have heard me say many times — I’m not trying to keep a secret on those guys — they’re ready,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “They’re really, really talented players and very coachable. Just love to prepare, high-character guys, as is (Brannon) Spector. … He’s going to be an outstanding player.

“So, all three of those guys are just what we hoped they would be. But Frank and Joseph are pretty elite as far as just where their starting point is. They’ve got a ways to go, but their starting point, it’s pretty impressive what I’ve seen from them this spring.”

Justyn Ross was not going to be outdone by the freshmen. The sophomore had 75 yards on four catches, including a 32-yard reception as well.

Freshman corner Sheridan Jones, who was burned by Ngata on the 70-yard catch earlier, picked off Ben Batson and returned it 42 yards for the game’s final score. That came with 1:04 left in the game.

“Sheridan’s feisty. He’s one of those kids that is just incredibly focused, whether it be academically, strength and conditioning, nutrition, learning the playbook… He’s a very focused young man, and he’s going to be a great player,” Swinney said. “He’s got to have a big summer in the weight room, but he plays big. Plays a lot bigger than he is. He’s got great size and he can run. Y’all saw him run — he went and ran Ngata down. He’s fast. But really proud of him.”

Brice completed 10 of his 19 passes for 165 yards, leading the White team to a 17-7 halftime lead.

Brice threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Braden Galloway in the first quarter, while Steven Sawicki made a 25-yard field goal. Darien Rencher later ran in from 9 yards out with 1:43 to play in the half to give the White team its 10-point halftime lead.

Lawrence completed 19 of 34 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Orange team. A.J. Terrell picked off Lawrence in the fourth quarter to end a potential Orange scoring drive.

The White team took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Brice led them on a 95-yard scoring drive following a 50-yard punt by freshman Aidan Swanson that pinned them down at the 5-yard line.

Brice completed 4-of-5 passes for 85 of the 95 yards, including a 15-yard third-down pass to Ladson to keep the drive going. He later found Ross down the sideline for a 32-yard completion. Ross climbed the ladder and out jumped Derion Kendrick for the completion.

The redshirt sophomore also had a 23-yard completion to T.J. Chase to the Orange 15 on a third-and-three play. Brice completed the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Galloway for a 7-0 lead with 6:45 to play in the first.

Galloway finished the game with four catches for 33 yards.

The defense owned most of the half, but Lawrence got the Orange team finally going in the second quarter when he found Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone on a post route. The Lawrence to Higgins touchdown capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive to tie things up at 7 with 11:30 to play in the half.

The key play in the drive was a 36-yard Tavien Feaster run to the White’s 24-yard line. Lawrence then found Higgins for an 8-yard gain on a third-and-seven play.

Sawicki made a 25-yard field with 4:06 to play in the second quarter to give the White a 10-7 lead. The field goal ended a 9-play, 73-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 42-yard Brice to Ladson completion down the near sideline.

Following a fumble by the Orange team, Rencher rumbled into the end zone from 9 yards out to end the scoring with 1:43 to play in the half. That gave the White a 17-7 lead at the time.

B.T. Potter made a 30-yard field goal for the Orange team as time expired in the first half to make the score 17-10 at the break.

Sawicki added two field goals of 43 yards in the second half for the White team.