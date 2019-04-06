Brice leads White team to halftime lead over Lawrence’s Orange team

Chase Brice completed 10 of 19 pass for 165 yards, leading the White team to a 17-7 halftime lead Saturday in Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

Brice threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Braden Galloway in the first quarter, while Steven Sawicki made a 25-yard field goal. Darien Rencher later ran in from 9 yards out with 1:43 to play in the half to give the White team its 10-point halftime lead.

Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 29 pass for 121 yards and one touchdown for the Orange, while running back Tavien Feaster rushed for 45 yards.

The White team took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Brice led them on a 95-yard scoring drive following a 50-yard punt by freshman Aidan Swanson that pinned them down at the 5-yard line.

Brice completed 4-of-5 passes for 85 of the 95 yards, including a 15-yard third-down pass to freshman Frank Lanson to keep the drive going. He later found Justyn Ross down the sideline for a 32-yard completion. Ross climbed the latter and out jumped Derion Kendrick for the completion.

The redshirt sophomore also had a 23-yard completion to T.J. Chase to the Orange 15 on a third-and-three play. Brice completed the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Galloway for a 7-0 lead with 6:45 to play in the first.

The defense owned most of the half, but Lawrence got the Orange team finally going in the second quarter when he found Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone on a post route. The Lawrence to Higgins touchdown capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive to tie things up at 7 with 11:30 to play in the half.

The key play in the drive was a 36-yard Tavien Feaster run to the White’s 24-yard line. Lawrence then found Higgins for an 8-yard gain on a third-and-seven play.

Sawicki made a 25-yard field with 4:06 to play in the second quarter to give the White a 10-7 lead. The field goal ended a 9-play, 73-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 42-yard Brice to Ladson completion down the near sideline.

Following a fumble by the Orange team, Rencher rumbled into the end zone from 9 yards out to end the scoring with 1:43 to play in the half. That gave the White a 17-7 lead at the time.

B.T. Potter made a 30-yard field goal for the Orange team as time expired in the first half to make the score 17-10 at the break.