Brice makes most of his opportunity in spring game

The Orange team was considered a stacked unit for Saturday’s annual Orange & White Game in Clemson. With stars like Trevor Lawrence, Xavier Thomas and Tee Higgins on the roster, many expected the Orange to beat the White team with ease.

However, that was not the case.

Led by quarterback Chase Brice, the White team dominated the Orange group, 30-10, to win the Tigers’ annual spring game at Death Valley.

Brice finished the afternoon 10-of-19 for 165 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to tight end Braden Galloway in the second quarter.

Watch Brice’s interview with the media on TCITV.