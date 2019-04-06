Brice, White team strike first

Chase Brice opened up the white team offense on their second drive of the game leading an eight play 95 yards in 3:15 to put his team up 7-0 in the Orange & White Game with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter. Brice capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway on an out route to take an early lead.

The drive began at the white five yard-line after Aidan Swanson punted for 50 yards to pin the white team deep inside their own territory. Tiger fans saw their first action of Frank Ladson’s career when he caught a flat route and scampered for 15 yards and a first down on third and seven from their own 10 to extend the drive. On third and three from their own 30, Brice went deep to Justyn Ross who climbed the ladder on Derion Kendrick for 32 yards and a first down.

Brice finished the drive with completions to T.J. Chase and the touchdown pass to Braden Galloway to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.