Nation's top safety commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed a huge commitment from R.J. Mickens, the nation’s top-ranked safety.

Mickens announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The Southlake (Texas) Carroll standout is on campus for the Orange & White spring game. He has visited Clemson several times overall, including for the program’s junior day in March.

Mickens — the son of former Texas A&M and NFL defensive back Ray Mickens — had a top 11 of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Nebraska and Miami.

Mickens becomes the 10th commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite.

Mickens gives the Tigers their first commitment from a defensive back in the 2020 class. He is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 42 overall prospect in the country per the 247 Composite.