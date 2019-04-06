Spring Game Helmet Stickers: White 30, Orange 10

Clemson played its annual Orange and White scrimmage in front of approximately 60,000 fans on Saturday. The White team ran away with a 30-10 win to secure an extra day off as the Tigers finish up spring practice.

Several players including a few early enrollees played impressive games in the full-length scrimmage. Following every game, The Clemson Insider awards helmet stickers to Tiger players who had excellent individual performances.

Joseph Ngata

Freshman receiver Joseph Ngata showed out in his first action in a Clemson uniform in the spring game. He led all Tigers in receiving with five receptions for 127 yards on the afternoon.

His longest reception of the game came in the fourth quarter on a fly-rout as he hauled in a 70-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Orange team. He showed what Clemson players and coaches had talked about all spring with his impressive physical size and ability.

Frank Ladson

Another freshman wide out made his mark on spectators Saturday afternoon and it was Frank Ladson Jr. Ladson hauled in five catches for 102 yards on and was a huge part of the White team’s success in the victory.

His longest reception of the day was a 42-yard grab to set up the go-ahead field goal for the White team in the second.

Tee Higgins

Higgins finished with an impressive day at receiver finishing the day with five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. His longest catch on the day was for 24 yards and he scored the only touchdown on the afternoon for the Orange team with six yard touchdown catch to even the score at seven with 4:40 to play in the first half.

Shaq Smith

Junior linebacker Shaq Smith had a nice day defensively for the Orange team. He finished the day with seven tackles including a tackle for loss of two yards. Smith again showed his ability to perform in the middle of the Tiger defense.

Sheridan Jones

If we gave an article for the defensive player of the game Sheridan Jones would have gotten that honor in Saturday’s spring game. The freshman finished the day with seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown.

Jones showed up ready to play and his youth was not evident in the way he performed. He forced the games only two turnovers and had the pick six in the game’s final minutes to set the final score at 30-10. It will be interesting to see how he is integrated into the gameplan come fall.