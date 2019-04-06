Swinney's Spring Game Report

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court after the Orange & White game.

The White team beat the Orange team, 30-10, Saturday at Death Valley.

Watch Swinney’s pos-game press conference on TCITV:

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened his postgame press conference after the Orange & White Spring Game by thanking the fans that came to Death Valley on Saturday. Clemson announced a crowd of 60,000 (…)

