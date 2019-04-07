4-star corner loved what he saw at spring game

Highly regarded cornerback Jalen Harrell made his first ever visit to Clemson this weekend.

After receiving an offer from the Tigers in December, the four-star prospect from Miami (Fla.) Central High attended Saturday’s spring game at Death Valley.

“I really enjoyed it and loved what I saw,” Harrell told The Clemson Insider afterward. “Guys got after it. Great to watch the national champs live in effect.”

“I was mostly watching my position and for the most part it was good play from the secondary,” he added. “Also thought the D-line did a pretty good job as well.”

Harrell’s parents accompanied him on the visit.

“They loved it as well,” he said.

It was hard for Harrell to name just one highlight of the visit as he had an all-around great time at Clemson.

“So many but for me, I’ll say the tour of the campus,” he said. “The recovery center and recreational area (stood out).”

While on campus, Harrell (6-2, 180) had a chance to speak a little bit with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. The coaches let him know that they plan to visit his school during the upcoming spring evaluation period.

“They were saying how glad they were I could make it and they’ll be coming to check me out in the spring,” Harrell said.

Harrell says Clemson remains firmly cemented among the favorites in his recruitment following Saturday’s spring game visit.

“Definitely still in my top,” he said.

Harrell also visited Florida State a couple of weeks ago and plans to visit UCF this coming week. He has been to Miami a few times this spring as well.