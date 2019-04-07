Brice is not your typical backup

Trevor Lawrence lost his first game in a Clemson uniform Saturday.

Clemson fans turned out in mass numbers to get a glimpse at the defending national champions. Many fans made the trek to get a glimpse at sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, set to return for his second season as the starter without losing a game.

The Tigers played their annual Orange & White Game in front of more than 60,000 fans in Memorial Stadium. Lawrence quarterbacked the Orange team who fell 30-10 to the White team led by redshirt sophomore Chase Brice.

Lawrence finished the game with decent numbers considering the circumstances of the scrimmage, no contact on quarterbacks, split team, etc., he finished the day 19-of-34 for 232 yards one touchdown and an interception. But the best quarterback was Brice who finished the day 10-of-19 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

To the redshirt sophomore the Spring Game was an audition of sorts. It was his opportunity to put his abilities on full display in a competitive atmosphere.

“Being a backup in any position is kind of like an audition,” Brice said. “When you’re split up you really want to beat the other team and put yourself in a good position to win the game,” he said. “I definitely feel like it was an audition.”

Brice completed seven passes for greater than 10 yards including a big 32-yard pass to Justyn Ross that set up a 15-yard touchdown pass to Braden Galloway. His longest pass of the day came on a 42-yard pitch-and-catch to freshman Frank Ladson.

He certainly gained a deeper level of trust with Clemson fans, but the coaching staff was not surprised by his play and Brice didn’t feel as if he had anything to prove in the game. Rather, he just went out to win the scrimmage.

“I don’t feel like I have to let everybody else know they can trust me I feel like the way I play shows it,” Brice said. “So that’s what I try to go out and do,” he said.

One thing that separates Brice from most backup quarterbacks is his willingness to win and his competitiveness even in a scrimmage situation. He takes pride in bringing a high level of intensity even when he is calling plays from the sideline.

“Since I’ve been eight years old, playing in little league championships in baseball and basketball or in high school that is something I have always tried to do, maintain my competitive edge,” Brice said.

“The scoreboard doesn’t define what the game might be and whether we are down or up, I am still going to bring that edge and confidence to the team to be fired up and ready to go.”