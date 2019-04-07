Clemson ‘a special place’ for 5-star D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson played host to five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei this week for a five-day visit that culminated with Saturday’s spring game.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout arrived to Clemson on Wednesday and stayed until Sunday before leaving to fly back home.

“I liked it a lot. I enjoyed it a lot,” Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson, it’s a special place. It was fun. We all had a good time.”

Uiagalelei — the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals — made the trip to Clemson with his family including both parents and his younger brother.

D.J.’s father accompanied him to Clemson when they visited for the South Carolina game last season, but this week marked his mother’s first time on campus.

“She said it was a really good experience,” D.J. said. “She liked it.”

For Uiagalelei personally, there was more than just one or two highlights of his latest experience at Clemson.

“Everything stood out to me,” he said. “Going to the game, to the stadium, being with coach Dabo at his house, the food — everything stood out to me.”

Uiagalelei spent a lot of time with the coaching staff during his lengthy stay on campus.

What was Swinney’s message to the star signal-caller?

“Clemson would be a great fit for me, a good, family fit,” D.J. said. “It fits everything I’m looking for in a college. It would be an easy transition.”

Uiagalelei was impressed by the large crowd that showed up at Death Valley to support the Tigers during the spring game.

“It was crazy,” he said. “There was 60,000 people. You don’t see that in Southern California. You don’t see 60,000 people at a game. That was crazy.”

D.J. was caught off guard, in a good way, by the number of Clemson fans who recognized him and asked him for his autograph before the spring game.

“I was not expecting that,” he said. “It was pretty surreal. I didn’t think that was going to happen, have all those people do that.”

Not only did the fans show D.J. a lot of love, but so did the Clemson commits that were in attendance for the spring game as well.

“I’m good friends with them,” he said of the commits. “Some of them I met before, but I got to meet their families, too. Good families. They’re cool guys that are committed there.”

Uiagalelei said he is still planning to attend Oregon’s spring game on April 20.

As a junior last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also ran for 312 yards and six scores.