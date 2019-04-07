Davidson, Tigers get things going in the third

Clemson finally got things going in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs on three hits on Louisville.

After the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead, the Tigers rallied to tie the game when Logan Davidson smacked a two-run shot to right field. It was his ninth home run of the season.

Davidson’s home run tied the game thanks to Sam Hall’s sac fly to right field earlier in the inning which scored Bryce Teodosio from third. The sophomore got on base with Clemson’s first hit of the game and then got to third when James Parker hit through the right side for a base hit as well.

The third inning ended with the game tied at 3.

