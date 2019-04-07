Henry does not feel any pressure

Redshirt Freshman K.J. Henry has to step into big shoes this year.

The Clemson defensive end told the media after Saturday’s Orange & White Game, that he feels no pressure in filling such a big role and the players before him set the standard to be yourself.

Henry on how he feels going into summer

“I took that red shirt year to try and get stronger and better. Now that I’ve accomplished that goal, I feel like I’ve given myself a good foundation to build on going into the summer.”

Henry on the hardest part of last season

“When I came in, it was definitely the adjustment to college. My dad is a football coach at Western Carolina, and he had told me a lot of things. He definitely didn’t tell me about mat drills, so waking up at 5:30 with Coach (Joey) Batson. That was a shock! The playbook from this year to last year is my biggest improvement with being comfortable on the field. There’s not a lot of talk today from me in the stat sheet, but I know personally just feeling comfortable and knowing what I’m suppose to do.”

Henry on the pressure to be better

“At the end of the day, I just try and play my best. Whatever comes with that or doesn’t, it is what it is. Obviously, we’ve had great guys come through here and then a lot of good ones leave. Obviously, it’s a goal in mind to try and add to it, but it’s not an end all thing.”

Henry on the benefit of playing last year

“They were a great benefit. The biggest thing I got out of those were getting the butterflies out. Five star, no star, it doesn’t matter when you get out in front of a fan base like that, they give you some butterflies. Getting those out of the way, I think by game four definitely you’re more comfortable. I think I’m ready to go.”

Henry on accomplishing what he wanted to this spring

“Definitely I do, trying to get bigger and get the playbook down and has helped me feel comfortable out there on the field. That in turn has helped me be a better player in the spring.”