Lawrence focused on improving as a leader

The last few months have gone by fast for Trevor Lawrence.

It was just three months ago his Clemson team was beating Alabama to win the school its third national championship. On Saturday, the 2019 Tigers wrapped up spring drills with the White team beating the Orange, 30-10, in the Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

“It has been a lot different,” Lawrence said on how the last three months have felt. “It seems like it was not too long ago we were just playing last season and now we are already finished with spring. So, it has flown by.

“Yeah, it has been a little different, but I feel like once you get out there, it is the same thing. You kind of practice and get ready for the season.”

Lawrence, who many projected as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this coming season, says he has taken a step forward in his progression this spring, but he feels like he could have had a better spring than he did.

He concluded the spring by completing an average day for his standards in the Orange & White Spring Game. The sophomore completed 19 of 34 passes for 232 yards. He did throw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter and he hit freshman Joseph Ngata for a 70-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

However, he also threw an interception, a pass A.J. Terrell jumped following Ngata’s big pass play.

“I think I learned a lot. I got better for sure, with leading for one,” Lawrence said. “Then with the new guys, we had to get our timing down and all of that with the new receivers and all of that stuff. I felt like we got better as a team and grew closer together. It was good.”

Lawrence will take the next week or two off from throwing, but he will still be lifting with strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson. After that he plans to take a few days off before beginning summer workouts.

“I’m still going to train and throw and stay fresh,” he said, “but I feel like it is going to be really important for these guys because we are not going to have all the mandatory stuff,” he said. “So, everyone is going to have to work on their own to get better. Obviously, we will have a lot of stuff this summer throwing together and that kind of stuff.”

Clemson will begin summer workouts in May and will begin fall camp in either late July or the first week of August. The Tigers kick off the season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech. It will be the debut game on ESPN’s new ACC Network, which is scheduled to launch a week earlier.