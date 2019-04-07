Lee balancing patience with expectations

Clemson head coach Monte Lee is pleased with where his team stands, 11-4 in the ACC, at the midpoint of conference play.

After watching his team struggle with Louisville stealing bases in Game 3 on Sunday, Lee said he and the staff need to make sure his team knows how to improve in that area.

Clemson lost, 7-4, to the Cardinals in 11 innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson on Sunday.

Lee is balancing the high expectations for the Tigers with the youth of his team.

