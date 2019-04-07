Lee balancing patience with expectations

Clemson head coach Monte Lee is pleased with where his team stands, 11-4 in the ACC, at the midpoint of conference play.

After watching his team struggle with Louisville stealing bases in Game 3 on Sunday, Lee said he and the staff need to make sure his team knows how to improve in that area.

Clemson lost, 7-4, to the Cardinals in 11 innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson on Sunday.

Lee is balancing the high expectations for the Tigers with the youth of his team.

Watch Lee’s post-game press conference on TCITV.